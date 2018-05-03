Fine arts students showcasing their work

DOZENS of artworks are on display at an exhibition being staged by students from Leeds Arts University this weekend.

More than 70 second year two BA Honours fine arts students are showcasing their work at the ‘TWO’ exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space on Wharf Street in Leeds city centre.

Second year BA Honours fine arts students from Leeds Arts University are showcasing their work at the 'TWO' exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space in Leeds city centre. Maisie Campion views the work of fellow student Chelsea Van Zyl.'3rd May 2018.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The exhibition, which is open to the public, will run for three days from 10am to 6pm from Friday May 4 to Sunday May 6.

The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, print work, photography , drawings and video work.