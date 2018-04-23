Fire breaks out at business near Bradford City stadium

Firefighters were called to a business near Bradford City's stadium this morning when a fire broke out.

Crews were dispatched to the Calibre UK Limited building in Cornwall Terrace at around 6.40am.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said a small fire had begun on the second floor of Cornwall House.

He said: "The fire was extinguished using two hose reels and four breathing apparatus.

"Positive Pressure Ventilation fans were also used to clear smoke logging to all floors."

