Fire breaks out at business near Bradford City stadium

Fire crews were dispatched to Calibre UK Limited near Bradford City's stadium.
Fire crews were dispatched to Calibre UK Limited near Bradford City's stadium.

Firefighters were called to a business near Bradford City's stadium this morning when a fire broke out.

Crews were dispatched to the Calibre UK Limited building in Cornwall Terrace at around 6.40am.

Also in news: Stark warning over impact of arson attacks on communities

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said a small fire had begun on the second floor of Cornwall House.

He said: "The fire was extinguished using two hose reels and four breathing apparatus.

"Positive Pressure Ventilation fans were also used to clear smoke logging to all floors."

Also in news: Police appeal after alleyway 'serious sexual assault' in Bradford