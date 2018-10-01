Fire breaks out at Cottingley Towers flats in Leeds

A fire has broken out in one of Leeds' tallest buildings.

UPDATE:

Four people have been rescued from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in Leeds.

The fire broke out on the 20th floor of the Cottingley Towers flats, with people reported trapped, according to the fire service. The fire service was called shortly after 10.30am today. Crews from eight different fire stations were sent out the scene, with eight firefighters donning breathing apparatus.

Four casualties were brought to safety by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.



Smoke can be seen coming from Cottingley Towers this morning in this video taken by a passer-by.

Cottingley Towers on fire

The 1970s-built block and its neighbour Cottingley Heights are owned by Leeds City Council and contain socially rented flats. They are 236ft high and both have 25 floors.

Four people treated by paramedics at Cottingley Towers

The towers were once the tallest buildings in Leeds.

First bus services 54 and 55 are diverting away from the area.