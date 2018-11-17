Fire breaks out at Emley Moor business park near Huddersfield

Have your say

Up to 30 firefighters were scrambled to a fire at a Huddersfield business park this morning.

Five five crews and a number of specialist fire officers were called to Emley Moor Business Park off Leys Lane just after 8.30am.

The blaze involved "two or three" trailer units being used as office or workshop space, with the flames engulfing an area of 15 sq metres.

It took three large jets, one hose reel jet and a number of breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured, nor had to be rescued, and that no hazardous substances were believed to have been involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the spokeswoman added.

Fire crews from Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Skelmanthorpe attended the scene.