A fire broke out at a restaurant in Hull last night.

The fire started inside the kitchen area of Tasty restaurant in Newland Avenue at around 9pm, the fire service said.

The blaze spread to the building's extraction system and its single storey roof.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the flames. A saw and other hand tools were also put to work so that firefighters could cut away parts of the roof void.