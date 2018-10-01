Fire breaks out at Leeds building development

Have your say

Fire crews are currently battling with a blaze at a building development in Leeds.

Crews were called at around 11.51 to a fire on Hammond Street in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds.

PIC and VID: Scott Turzanski

It is thought that some polystyrene on an unfinished house on a building site caught fire - sending large amounts of black smoke billowing into the air.

There is still one fire pump at the scene, which is expected to remain there for some time, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.

