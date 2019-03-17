Fire crew helps farmer rescue 40 sheep from flooded field in Yorkshire

Have your say

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service helped a farmer near Boroughbridge rescue his sheep from a flooded field.

The 40 sheep had to be rescued on Sunday, March 17, after becoming stuck on a ridge of land in a flooded field near Boroughbridge.

The trapped sheep can be seen in the right of the photograph.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The farmer was able to open a gate and walk the sheep to safety."

The fire service attended to provide advice and support.

On Saturday a different flock of sheep at a farm near Skipton had to be quickly evacuated.

