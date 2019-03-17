Fire crew helps farmer rescue 40 sheep from flooded field in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service helped a farmer near Boroughbridge rescue his sheep from a flooded field.
The 40 sheep had to be rescued on Sunday, March 17, after becoming stuck on a ridge of land in a flooded field near Boroughbridge.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The farmer was able to open a gate and walk the sheep to safety."
The fire service attended to provide advice and support.
On Saturday a different flock of sheep at a farm near Skipton had to be quickly evacuated.
Watch the dramatic footage of their evacuation here:
- > Incredible footage shows sheep fleeing from flooded shed in Yorkshire