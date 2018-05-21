Fire crews battling blaze at Brimham Rocks

Have your say

Fire crews from across the district have been battling a blaze at Brimham Rocks.

Crews were called out at 6.10pm to the incident.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Ben Cairns tweeted: "Currently dealing with wildfire at Brimham Rocks following a carelessly discarded bbq."

A spokesperson for the fire service has told the 'Advertiser that the fire is under control, and crews should be leaving the scene soon. No further resources or assistance are required from other stations.

More on this breaking news story as it comes.