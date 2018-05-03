Fire crews battling large blaze near Harrogate

Have your say

Fire crews from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough are battling a blaze on 100 sqm of grassland near Beckwithshaw

Tweets from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service reads: "Crews from #Harrogate, #Ripon & #Knaresborough fighting 100 sqm of grassland on fire west of #ScargillReservoir south of the A59. Further resources on route from #Summerbridge along with a water bowser from #Tadcaster."

Six fire engines are on the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire crews are likely to be there for some time fighting the fire."

More on this breaking news story as we get it.