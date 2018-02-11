Fire crews called to house fire in Rothwell

Have your say

Firefighters have been at the scene of a fire tonight at a house in Rothwell.

Emergency services were called to the address on Second Avenue at 8.30pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were unable to provide details, other than crews had attended from Rothwell and Hunslet.

It is not known whether anyone was injured.

A witness, who was at the scene around 9pm, said: "There was smoke coming out of a bathroom window. I saw four fire engines and two or three police cars.

"There was a guy who was obviously upset and he was being comforted by his mate."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.