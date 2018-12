Have your say

Two people were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out in the early hours of Christmas Day at their house in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out to the property in Long Meadow Gate, in Garforth, at around 3.30am today.

It is believed the fire was in the kitchen of the address.

Fire crews from Garforth and Killingbeck attended and the occupants were treated by the ambulance service on the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.