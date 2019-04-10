Fire crews rescue cat trapped in car engine

Fire crews have rescued a cat trapped in a car engine in West Yorkshire.
The cat got stuck in an engine compartment in a car in Duke Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
It was lodged between the wheel arch and the fan belt.
-> Pensioners at Leeds care homes in pen pal project to fight loneliness
Fire crews from Cleckheaton attended alongside a specialist Technical Rescue Officer.
The crews safely removed the cat.
It has since been happily reunited with its owner.
This isn't the first time a cat has gotten trapped in a car before.
Last year we reported on a cat called Ford, who was travelled 80 miles while wedged in the air vent on a family car.
-> Man charged with murder over Wakefield head-on death crash