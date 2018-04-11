Fire crews rescue man after mezzanine floor collapse in Dales house

Firefighters had to rescue a man who became trapped underneath debris from a collapsed mezzanine floor.

The incident happened at a property in Masham in the Dales.

Crews from Masham and Ripon were sent to the scene. They set up specialist lighting and were able to manually free the man, who was handed over to paramedics for treatment.

Last week North Yorkshire Fire Service performed an underground rescue in Harrogate when a road worker became trapped under a collapsed trench while inside a manhole.