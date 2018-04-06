Fire crews tackle major blaze at Yorkshire garden centre

Firefighters are tonight tackling a blaze at a well-known garden centre in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to the incident at Strikes Garden Centre in Stokesley shortly before 9.20pm.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the site’s main building, measuring around 85 metres by 25 metres, was “entirely involved” in the fire.

Around 25 firefighters are at the garden centre, which is on the roundabout connecting the A172 and B1365.

The incident is ongoing and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.