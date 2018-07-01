Fire fighters spent over 12 hours tackling huge blaze at derelict South Yorkshire building

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours tackling a huge blaze that broke out at a derelict building in South Yorkshire today, and are expected to return this evening.

Crews from Rotherham, Elm Lane, Parkway, Maltby and Aston Park stations were called to Don Street, in Rotherham town centre, at around 3.50am this morning.

Firefighters left the scene at around 4.40pm this afternoon, and are expected to return this evening to ensure the blaze is fully extinguished.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is expected to get underway shortly.

Despite the scorching hot weather, people living in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.