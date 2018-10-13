Fire in High Bentham, Craven, as flames from 4x4 truck spread to other vehicles

Flames from a 4x4 truck on fire were so ferocious, they spread to other vehicles within the same yard.

The fire began in the early hours of today in High Bentham, Craven.

Firefighters from Bentham and Hornby were called to the yard, in Wenning Avenue, shortly before 1.30am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The truck suffered significant fire damage and spread to adjacent vehicles in the yard."

Crews used two breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

It is believed the cause was an electrical fault on the truck.