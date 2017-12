Have your say

Investigators have been called in after a fire broke out at a derelict church building in Bradford.

Firefighters were called to the blaze, at the church site in Captain Street, at about 2.30pm today (Wednesday).

Part of the ground floor of the two-storey building was involved in the fire, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Bradford, Shipley and Odsal attended the blaze, and a fire investigation officers was also called to the scene.