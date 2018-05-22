Fire service issues warning after 'carelessly discarded' BBQ starts blaze at Brimham Rocks

A safety warning has been issued by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after a "carelessly discarded" barbecue started a blaze at Brimham Rocks yesterday.

Station manager for the Harrogate district, Ben Cairns said: "The safety message is for the public to consider the environment that they are in and to enjoy the countryside, but also be aware of their actions."

One eyewitness described the fire as "the size of a football pitch." Read the full account here of what they saw here: Video and eyewitness account: Fire at Brimham Rocks