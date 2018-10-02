Fire that closed Wakefield school started in toilet block

A fire that closed a school started in a toilet block, firefighters have confirmed.

Newton Hill Community School has been forced to shut its doors today after the blaze broke out in the toilet area of an annex block.

Fire crews from Normanton and Rothwell received the call shortly after 4.45pm on Monday, October 1.

They were able to bring it under control but the toilet area was destroyed.

It did not spread to other parts of the Leeds Road building, and although the cause is yet to be determined, it is not thought to be suspicious and nobody was hurt.