Firearms incident: West Yorkshire Police called to street after reports of gun fired

Police have been called to reports of a gun being fired in West Yorkshire this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene at Stanacre Place, Bradford, after a report of a firearms discharge at about 2.22pm (Monday, June 25).

Police are at the scene now and investigations are ongoing to determine what happened.

No one is believed to have been injured in the attack.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We treat suspected firearms discharges extremely seriously and are currently investigating the exact circumstances of this incident.

“Neighbourhood Policing officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the local area and any witnesses, or anyone who has information about what has happened is asked to Bradford CID on 101 quoting log 1050 of Monday 25 June.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

