Firefighters are still at scene of Bradford mill fire - this is why

Firefighters are still at the scene of a mill fire that broke out in Bradford yesterday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one aerial platform was still at the four-storey mill in Great Horton Road.

The fire at a mill in Great Horton Road, Bradford.

The fire in the disused mill broke out in the afternoon. The roof which measures 80 metres by 30 metres, was fully engulfed by the fire and has been seriously damaged.

Ten fire crews were in attendance yesterday evening.

Black smoke could be seen billowing across the city as firefighters warned residents to close windows and doors.

The fire was under control by around 6.45pm.

The fire service are waiting on a structural engineer to assess the stability of the building.

West Yorkshire Metro said Great Horton Road reopened on Wednesday afternoon after being closed for safety reasons.