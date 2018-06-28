Firefighters battle blaze overnight near Harrogate

Firefighters from across the district fought through the night battling a blaze which broke out near Norwood.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Harrogate, Summerbridge, Cookbridge and Knaresborough were called out to Jack Hill on Top Lane after 11pm last night (Wednesday, July 28).

It is currently unknown what the cause of the fire is but North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Ben Cairns, urged members of the public to be vigilant for wildfires during the dry weather in a message online today.

NYFRS says that the fire has been prevented from spreading to the woodland, and that it was believed to have started in an area cleared of trees. They also said that firefighters remain at the scene.

Credit: Laura and Gareth Hill

Nearby resident Laura Hill lives just below where the fire broke out, she said: "Logs are stock piled by the side of the lane further up the hill and its these that were on fire. The fire service were extremely quick to get here but then struggled to get water to it - engines were backed up to the main road to access water."