Have your say

Firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze in a row of empty shops on a Hull estate.

They were called in the early hours of this morning to Bude Road on Bransholme estate.

An aerial ladder has been used to fight the blaze

There are still four engines at the scene.

Humberside Fire and Rescue has been tweeting pictures from the scene showing an aerial ladder in use.

They said there was a potential electricity cut in the area adding: "The electricity board are aware and dealing with this."