Firefighters battle to stop garage blaze spreading to houses near Scarborough

Fire crews were this evening tackling a blaze in a domestic garage building near Scarborough.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Station Road in Scalby at about 6.10pm.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the garage – which is situated between two houses – was “well alight”.

The spokesman added: “Crews are using main jets to extinguish the fire and protect the nearby properties. Four appliances in total have been mobilised.”

An elderly woman has received medical treatment at the scene for possible shock and breathing difficulties.