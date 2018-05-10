Firefighters called out after microwave catches fire in Ripon

Two fire crews were called out to a house in Ripon after a microwave caught fire after it was placed on top of a cooking hob.

The fire was out when firefighters from Ripon arrived at the property yesterday evening (Wednesday, May 9) on High Skellgate.

They ventilated the property and carried out a full inspection, they said the cause was "careless use of a microwave." It was placed on top of the hob while it was switched on according to the service.

One person was in the property at the time but was not injured.

A spokesperson for NYFRS said: "We would like to remind people to take care in the kitchen, it’s easy to get distracted and accidentally leave oven or hobs when you’ve finished cooking or to leave pans unattended. Kitchen safety advice is available on our website at www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/communitysafety/home-safety/kitchen-safety