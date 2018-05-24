Firefighters called out to farm-fire in Minskip

Firefighters were called out to a farm-fire in Minskip after a van was left 'heavily engulfed' in flames.

Crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon were called out on Wednesday (May, 23) at 2.15pm. Firefighters say they found a transit van, containing animal feed and straw, parked next to a barn on fire.

Russell Jenkinson, Crew Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, attended the incident and says crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Crew Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service: "As we approached we could big plumes of smoke from quite a distance. When we arrived we could see the van was heavily engulfed in flames, so when we were able to extinguish it was completely burnt out."

He added: "It was approximately two meters away from the barn and was full of animal feed and straw. It was well alight when we arrived and was near bales of hay for animals in the field.

"It had spread to the barn, causing superficial damage but firefighters including myself were able to act quickly and stop it spreading further to nearby chicken and turkey huts."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire remains under investigation.