Firefighters cut driver free following two-car collision in Harrogate

Firefighters were called out to the scene of a two-car collision in Harrogate,cutting free one of the drivers who was left trapped.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to the incident yesterday afternoon on East Parade which left two female drivers injured.

Hydraulic cutting equipment and rope ratchets had to be used to free one of the women from the car.

First aid was also provided to the other driver, who was able to exit their car following the collision.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.