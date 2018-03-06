Firefighters damping down after truck catches fire in workshop in Brighouse

Have your say

Six fire engines have been at the scene of a fire on Armytage Road in Brighouse today.

Aerial and support pumps were also sent to deal with the truck, which was on fire in an industrial building used as a workshop.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Watch commander Sam Moxon said when they arrived a "large volume of smoke and flames were coming out of the building."

He said quick firefighting actions managed to prevent the fire spreading to the rest of the building.

There was extensive damage to the workshop, the truck was destroyed and several vehicles were fire-damaged.