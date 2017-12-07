Firefighters in Leeds rescue two people trapped on island in River Aire

Firefighters in Leeds were called to the rescue of two people who got stuck on an island in the middle of the River Aire today.

Paramedics alerted West Yorkshire Fire Service after they attended a call on a stretch of the river near Redcote Lane in Kirkstall shortly before 3pm.

The two people had been in the river and got out of the water, but became stuck on a island where a locked gate was preventing ambulance crews from reaching them.

A fire service spokesman said: "On arrival, two water rescue personnel with a boat were committed into the water to retrieve the casualties, who were both suffering from the effects of hypothermia.

"They were handed over to ambulance service's Hazardous Area Response Team for treatment."