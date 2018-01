Firefighters rescued two people from a house blaze in Sheffield this morning - including one from the roof of the property.

Crews were alerted to fire in Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave, at 3.22am and found flames in the kitchen.

Firefighters rescued one person from the house and another who had climbed onto the roof of the property to escape.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

No other details have yet been released.