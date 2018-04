An injured male had to be freed from a car in the early hours of this morning following a crash in Halifax.

Two cars were involved in the collision which occurred on Stainland Road at the junction with Wakefield Road in the Elland area.

Firefighters from Halifax and Rastrick fire stations were called to the scene at 1.25am.

After being released from one of the vehicles by the fire crews, the male was taken to hospital in an ambulance.