Firefighters rescue man trapped in car after crash near Skipton

Firefighters came to the aid of a man who was trapped in a car when it crashed in a North Yorkshire village.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Wigglesworth, near Skipton, at around 5.50pm yesterday.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said one man, thought to be aged in his early 60s, was found trapped in a car.

Crews from Settle and Skipton worked to free the man, who was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The spokesman said the man's injuries were not believed to be serious.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.