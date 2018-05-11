Firefighters rescue teenage boy stuck in baby swing

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy had to be rescued by firefighters after getting himself trapped in a swing designed for babies.

A crew from Acomb was called out to Slessor Road in York at 7pm yesterday.

They used a socket set and tool kit to dismantle the swing to allow the teenager to be released unharmed.

