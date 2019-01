Firefighters mounted a rescue operation last night after a woman became stuck in a river in York.

A boat crew was called to the River Ouse near Clifton Bridge shortly after 8.30pm.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was “stuck in water up to her chest”.

He said it was not clear why she had entered the river or how long she had been in there.

The woman was left in the care of paramedics after being brought to safety.