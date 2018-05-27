Firefighters rescue woman who got stuck on Sheffield roof trying to retrieve phone

A woman has been rescued from the ledge of a Sheffield roof, after she got stuck there trying to retrieve her mobile phone.

Firefighters were sent out to the incident on top of a roof of the promenade of shops in Victoria Quays at around 8pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the woman had dropped her mobile phone on to the ledge of the roof, and got stuck trying to retrieve it.

They said: "We gained access through the multi-storey car park, near to the Hilton Hotel. We were initially struggling to find her. As we were coming up Derek Dooley Way, on to the Parkway, she caught our attention by waving to us."

The woman was rescued a short time later, and was not injured in the incident.