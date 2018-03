Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS rescued a 15-year-old spaniel called Molly after she fell off a sea wall in Whitby.

A crew from Whitby Fire station was alerted after Molly fell off the sea wall on North Promenade just after 1pm today. (Sun March 25)

Molly fell on to rocks on the beach below the wall.

Crews rescued Molly using a salvage sheet and lines.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Molly was taken to the vets by her owners for a check up."