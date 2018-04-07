Firefighters still tackling North Yorkshire garden centre blaze

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling the aftermath of a garden centre blaze which saw the entire building go up in flames last night.

Around 25 firefighters were called to Strikes Garden Centre in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, just before 9.20pm yesterday.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said the whole building, measuring around 85 metres by 25 metres, was alight.

This morning three fire engines are at the scene, on the roundabout connecting the A172 and B1365 in North Yorkshire's Hambleton district, along with a fire investigations officer.

A fire service spokesman said: "They are still actively fighting some remnants of the fire."

Photos and video by Matti Walker.




