Fire crews from around the Scarborough area have been tackling a large scrubland fire at Eastfield.

Crews from Scarborough, Filey, Pickering and Malton were at the scene of a gorse and scrubland fire covering about 5,000 square metres, yesterday afternoon and evening.

An all terrain vehicle from Kirkbymoorside and a water bowser from Tadcaster were also called to the incident.

The firefighting was initially hampered by winds. Fire crews were back at the scene this morning.