Firefighters tackled a blaze at a pub in south Leeds.

Crews were called to the pub in Helston Road, Hunslet, at about 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The buildings was "well alight" when firefighters arrived at the scene, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They used breathing apparatus, two large jets and ventilation fans to extinguish the flames.

No-one injured in the fire, the spokesman added.

A fire investigation officer also attended the blaze.