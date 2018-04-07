Firefighters tackle blazes across South Yorkshire

Have your say

The fire service was sent out to a number of blazes across the South Yorkshire region last night.

At around 7.15pm, firefighters from Thorne station were sent out to a controlled blaze in Princess Street, Stainforth.

A spokesman said household items including teddies were thrown on the fire, which led to 'inappropriate burning' and for a black smoke to emanate from the blaze.

Then, at 10.30pm firefighters from the Elm Lane station attended a wheely bin fire in Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross.

The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately, a spokesman said.

Firefighters were sent out help extinguish the remnants of a bonfire at a property in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe at around 2am.