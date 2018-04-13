Firm run by Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson and dad Sir Alex rakes in £2.3m profit

A firm run by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and his son Darren made a £2.3m profit last year, new figures have revealed.

Sir Alex, who retired as Old Trafford manager five years ago after winning 38 trophies over 27 years, is still making a pretty penny during his retirement, along with other members of his family, according to the Daily Mail.

Accounts reveal that the family's company ACF Sports Promotions Limited made a profit of £2.3million last year with reserves rising from £7.049m to £9.385m.

Sir Alex and wife Cathy are directors of the company while their three sons Jason, Mark and Doncaster Rovers boss Darren are the sole shareholders. The business was set up in 1983 when Ferguson was Aberdeen boss.

Sir Alex is also a United ambassador, for which he is paid £2m-a-year for 20 days work and he can also earn £100,000 for public speaking appearances and business seminars.