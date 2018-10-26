First bus NOT is offering free travel for poppy wearers, but veterans and soldiers can travel for free

Social media posts have been appearing online claiming that First Bus will be offering free travel to anyone wearing a poppy on armistice day, however the firm has said that this won't be the case in West Yorkshire.

The bus company WILL be offering free bus travel to all members of the armed forces, veterans and cadets on Sunday November 11.

A number of services will be held across the country to mark Remembrance Sunday

Members of the armed forces who are in uniform, or able to show an identification card, can claim free travel on any First West Yorkshire service for free, enabling them to easily travel to local Remembrance Day events.

The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran's Badge.

The bus operator said that supporting Remembrance Sunday is of huge importance to the local bus operator as a significant number of its staff, including drivers, are ex-members of the armed forces.

Will Pearson, head of operations at First West Yorkshire, said: “Remembrance Day is an incredibly important occasion for many people to show their support, or remember family members, friends and others who have been lost in military service. We support the Royal British Legion every year, as a significant number of our team come from a military background.

“There will be many events and services taking place locally where people, communities and organisations around the area can visit to show their respect. As a supporter of our communities, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local events on this important day.”

The free travel offer has been running for a number of years and the Royal British Legion has thanked First Bus for their ongoing support.

Debra Westlake, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: “The support of First Bus for the Poppy Appeal 2018 is much-appreciated, as always, and we are particularly grateful that free bus travel will be available to members of the armed forces across our region on Remembrance Sunday.

“Donations to the Poppy Appeal will help the Legion support today’s Armed Forces community through hardships, injury and bereavements. The Legion’s work is entirely dependent on the public’s generous support – so please join First Bus and wear your poppy with pride.”