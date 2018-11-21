First look at vision for Leeds student complex at Maxi's Chinese site

A first look at a developer’s vision for an 11-storey student housing block in Leeds has been revealed.

The YEP has previously reported how Gregory Property Group has secured planning consent to transform the Maxi’s Chinese restaurant site in Bingley Street into a 407-bed complex.

The developer said the restaurant, which is moving elsewhere, will be demolished.

First look at Leeds’ highly-anticipated new retail and leisure destination

Barry Gregory of Gregory Property Group said: “We are delighted to secure planning consent to redevelop Maxi’s and create a key gateway site into Leeds City Centre.

“The appetite for high quality student accommodation continues to grow apace with Leeds being one of the top ten university destinations in the UK.

"With a growing student population of around 60,000 students in the city there remains sustainable demand for which we plan to deliver a scheme of exceptional quality.”

Architectural firm AHR has designed the scheme, which will be called the Refinery.

Gregory Property Group is aiming to start construction in February 2019 with anticipated finish date of mid-Summer 2020.