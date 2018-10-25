First look inside Gino d'Acampo's new Leeds restaurant and prosecco bar

Have your say

Celebrity chef Gino d'Acampo has released photos of the interior of his new branch of My Restaurant.

The site at The Springs retail development on Thorpe Park will open tomorrow (October 26).

My Restaurant will seat 150 people

It will be his second branded My Restaurant in Leeds as he already has a unit on Park Row in the city centre.

The Springs site will have seating for 150 diners, a games room, outdoor terrace, prosecco bar, coffee and deli counter.

There are also My Restaurants in Harrogate and Hull.

His opening at The Springs is in partnership with fashion chain Next, who also have a unit on the development.

It will be open for breakfast

Other big name brands to have opened at the retail park include Boots, Outfit, River Island, TK Maxx, M&S Food, H&M, PureGym and Nando's. An Odeon cinema will open in 2019.