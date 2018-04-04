First West Yorkshire bus driver 'attacked' in Armley, Leeds

An attack involving a First bus driver took place in Leeds, the company has confirmed.

The driver attended hospital as a precaution after the incident in Armley yesterday afternoon.

Will Pearson, Operations Director at First Leeds: “We can confirm that our driver has attended hospital as a precaution and we’d like to thank customers for their messages of concern for his wellbeing.

“We are now working with the Police and assisting them with their investigation into the matter. We would urge anyone with information to contact the Police immediately.”