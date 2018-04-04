First West Yorkshire bus driver taken to hospital after reports of 'attack'

A bus driver went to hospital after an "attack", according to First West Yorkshire.

The company released a statement on its Twitter feed this morning following an "attack" involving one of its staff members yesterday afternoon.

It read: “We can confirm that our driver has attended hospital as a precaution and we’d like to thank customers for their messages of concern for his wellbeing."

"We are now working with the Police and assisting them with their investigation into the matter. We would urge anyone with information to contact the Police immediately.”

The incident is thought to have happened in Armley, Leeds, at around 2.45pm.