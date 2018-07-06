Five charged over outbreak of violent disorder in Leeds

Five men have been charged in connection with a mass brawl on the streets of Leeds.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening outside a shop at the junction of Dorset Road and Sandhurst Road in Harehills.

The men, all from Leeds, have been charged with violent disorder and appeared before magistrates in the city today.

They are: Zahaad Ramzam, 20, of Martins Avenue; Mohammed Tanveer, 36, also from Martins Avenue; Jamshaid Woothkhal, 19, of Lascelles Terrace; Jozef Pulko, 21, of Dorset Road: Atiqullah Malang, 30, of Coldcotes Avenue.

Two other men arrested following the incident have been released pending further investigation.