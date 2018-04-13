FIVE days out around Leeds that will make the most of the warm weekend weather

With temperatures set to soar over the coming week, the urge to get out of the house and blow off those winter cobwebs could become too strong.

The Beast from the East (parts one and two) along with the Pest from the West have meant that getting out and stretching our legs has been delayed a bit this year.

Kirkstall Abbey PIC: Elizabeth Johnson

But fear not, as the experts weather forecasters are predicting that this weekend will be the hottest of the year so far, with the week after getting even hotter again!

So if you're planning on taking the dogs out, or a family picnic, or a gentle stroll in the spring breeze on your own, here are some of the best spots in and around the Leeds area for you to sample.

ROUNDHAY PARK

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe with more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens which are owned by Leeds City Council.

Roundhay Park PIC: Helen Lake

The park was gifted to its first owner Ilbert De Lacy in the 11th century by William the Conqueror for his support in the Harrying of the North.

Roundhay Park is home to Tropical World which holds the largest collection of tropical plants in the UK after Kew Gardens, making it the ideal location for a stroll in the local area.

Web: http://www.roundhaypark.org.uk/

GOLDEN ACRE PARK

Golden Acre Park covers an area of 137 acres between between Adel and Bramhope and is run by Leeds City Council.

It opened as a privately run amusement park in 1932 with a miniature railway, swimming pool and boating lake, but closed during World War II and was taken over by the Council in 1945.

The park contains the National Plant Collections of Lilac, Deutzia, Hosta and Hemerocallis. The scheme hopes to conserve, grow and document UK garden plants.

The Demonstration Garden in the heart of the park is constantly changing to follow horticultural trends and aims to provide visitors with inspiration and ideas for their own garden.

Wildfowl Lake, which is located at the bottom of the park, was formed by damming Adel Beck and has become smaller over the years.

Arthington Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ

Web: https://www.leeds.gov.uk/leisure/parks-and-countryside/major-parks/golden-acre-park



KIRKSTALL ABBEY

The park at Kirkstall Abbey is approximately 24 hectares in area and has a wide range of facilities for all types of active and passive recreation. It is part of the West Leeds Country Park.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll around the grounds or along the river. Participate or just watch some of the formal organised games played on site. Take part in many events held throughout the year. Bring a picnic along or indulge in refreshments on a new terrace overlooking the river.

Sports and play areas:

Football and rugby pitches are available for organised groups, tennis courts can be booked and a large playground caters for younger visitors. The extensive network of paths enable walking or jogging and there are large areas of grassland for informal games and recreation.

The park is accessible to all and most footpaths are suitable for the majority of manual and electric wheel chairs.

Abbey Road, Kirkstall , Leeds, LS5 3EH

Tel: 0113 230 5492

Web: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/kirkstallabbey

STOCKELD PARK

There is plenty for the whole family at Stockeld Park - including Buccaneer Boats, The Enchanted Forest & Adventure Playgrounds, The Magical Maze and more.

There is also climbing nets and tunnels, jungle bridges and zip wires, slides and bags of fun and excitement. Invade the Tepee Encampment playground or clamber and climb like a monkey in Tangle Tree Climb, the net adventure play area.

Then settle down and enjoy the sunshine in Woodsands Cove, the large sandpit area filled with swashbuckling adventure play. Farmer Foster’s Barnyard is a themed playground perfect for little ones with exciting wooden tractors and farm houses.

The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, Yorkshire, LS22 4AN.

Tel: 01937 586333

Web: stockeldpark.co.uk

HAREWOOD HOUSE

You and your family can visit the Bird Garden and see species of rare and exotic birds from all over the world.

Inside the House, you can learn about history and have fun while you’re doing it. Dress up in servants’ clothes from the dressing up box and step back to Victorian times or discover the hidden delights behind the cupboard doors Below Stairs.

Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG

Tel: 0113 218 1010

Web: https://harewood.org/learn/families/

