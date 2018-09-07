Five hurt after railway crossing bus crash in Cottingham

Five people have suffered what police thought to be minor injuries after a bus crash in East Yorkshire today.

The collision in Thwaite Street, Cottingham, occurred at around 12.20pm when a bus hit the barriers of the railway crossing, a van and a pedestrian.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We are working with the Ambulance Service, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Network Rail to resolve the issues, however the road is currently closed. Therefore, we advise motorists to avoid the area.

"Thank you for your patience and co-operation. "