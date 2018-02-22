Five of Leeds’ most expensive and amazing houses revealed by estate agents

Five of the most expensive houses in Leeds have been revealed - is one of these your dream home?

The housing market in Leeds is now worth worth some £59.05 billion - up 4.2 per cent from last year - according to a new property values survey

Click on the gallery to see five of the most expensive houses in the city.

The Zoopla survey analysed 10 of the UK’s largest cities, with Leeds scoring ninth on the list.

It found that homes with the LS17 postcode, such as Alwoodley, Bardsey, East Keswick and Eccup, are said to be worth up to £6.4bn in total - a 5.6 per cent rise in value since last year.

Estate agent James Bryan, Leeds and Harrogate territory owner for Purple Bricks, said the housing market in Leeds had been very positive and properties are in high demand.

He said: “A lot of people won’t put their property on the market until they’ve found somewhere to go to. Areas such as Roundhay and Chapel Allerton are examples of this.

“As a result, Leeds has become more of a sellers’ market, which is why prices may have gone up slightly and there aren’t that many properties on the market. Any property between £100,000 and £400,000 that comes to market and is priced correctly will usually sell quite quickly.”